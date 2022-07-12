Census Commissioner of India inaugurates Census Data Workstation at IIT-Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Monday announced that a Census Data Workstation has been established at its Economics Lab, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. The newly established 'workstation' was inaugurated by Dr Vivek Joshi, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

At the inaugural of the lab, Dr Vivek Joshi said that the Workstation shall facilitate access to Census microdata for academicians and researchers. It will also help spread further awareness about the vast amount of data collected during the Census operations. The officials from the RGI office and IIT Delhi agreed upon the need to foster mutual collaboration. Dr. Joshi has invited IIT Delhi to undertake research on census data and census operations.

A discussion was also held to explore the possibility of applications of AI, ML, and advanced data science techniques in digital census and for compiling birth and death registration information, etc. At the inaugural, which took place on July 6th, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Directorate of Census Operations, Delhi, and IIT Delhi was also signed by Ajay Garg, DCO Delhi, and Professor Ashok Ganguli, Deputy Director (Strategy and Planning), IIT Delhi. Professor Ganguli and Professor Angelie Multani, Head of the Department, have welcomed the initiative.