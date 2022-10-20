Changing technological developments in education
Skill-based learning
The increased adoption of digital technologies and the ever-evolving job market trends have also compelled education industry folks & Government to put their focus on including skill development as an essential part of main education.
The professional growth & the success of a career has been closely associated with the level of skill one has apart from their academic credential.
This has made it necessary to include skill-based learning into the academic curriculum & enable children with practical & advanced skills to get ahead in their careers.
