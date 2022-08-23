Civils Marathon-31: Mains examination-Three weeks ahead

The mains examinations of civil services have been scheduled from September 16 to 25, 2022. The Union Public service commission on June 22, 2022 declared That 13, 090 candidates are eligible for mains examination. Original advertisement was for 861 vacancies and they have been increased to 1022. Around 2,500 will be selected for the personality test.

Around 11.5, lakh candidates have downloaded the applications for prelims. We can gauge the competition among civils aspirants. Many of them are appearing for second or third attempts.

Examinations are conducted in five days. There is a gap between two segments. In the first segment it will be an Essay and general studies four papers. In the second segment it is two language papers and two optional papers. The gap of six days for optionals is to be utilised in the preparation. That doesn't mean the candidate should neglect preparation of optionals at this stage.

Dielama

With fast approaching examination dates, the candidates sometimes feel nervous. The heap of notes available with them and the number of voluminous books available will create a lot of confusion. The unfinished notes and the huge study material are other things that are worrying.

How to utilise 3 weeks properly

The successful candidates during their interviews mention that they have studied for more than 10 hours in a day during preparation. The number of hours the candidate studied is not important. But how much he has assimilated is more important.

The experts suggest that instead of going for different types of books on a particular subject it is better to read one or two books with concentration.

Revision

Make it a habit to revise the subject during these three weeks. For example concentrate on general studies four papers for 10 Days. Make out some points to remember in a separate sheet so that in the final revision you can just grasp the idea. Note down important facts and try to remember.

Writing habit

Unlike in the previous examination of prelims, this is a descriptive type of examination and the candidates should be ready to answer within the timeframe of three hours.

Legibility in handwriting is more important. Comprehend the ideas to describe the topic within the framework of the words. Flow of thoughts is another point to be remembered. In a hurry he or she should not forget the pulse of the question.

During the preparation level tries to confine yourself to answering within the timeframe of three hours so that it will help you in the main examination.

Previous question papers

You have already done the exercise of answering the previous question papers. Now during these three weeks you analyse the questioning pattern from year to year. The questions will not be direct and they are linked with the current situation.

The schemes of the government of India and their success stories are to be mentioned while answering.

Concentrate on your own ideas

Instead of giving routine answers, try to induce your own ideas in the answer. The idea should be progressive and analytical. The examiner while going through the answer papers has already noted the replies given by other candidates. If your idea is extremely good and different from the routine it will definitely have an advantage in getting the score.

Sleepless nights

Candidates during their degree examinations are in the habit of spending sleepless nights. They are habituated to drinking a lot of tea or coffee. Night outs are common. The food habits also differ. Some of them even do not take solid food. These three weeks are more important to keep up the health condition so that during the examination time she may not fall sick.

Confucius masters

On several topics the candidates are in the habit of having several doubts regarding the answers. Try to get them clarified through your seniors or your guides who are helping you in the coaching. Don't come to wrong conclusions. Clear-cut ideas and specific reasons will help in answering.

Thumb rule

With regard to statistics, don't mention them unless you are confident. The figures and statistics along with diagrams will definitely impress the examiner. So give correct statistics instead of boasting yourself as if you are an academician.

Consultations

Don't waste your time in consultations for small doubts. Don't spend a lot of time on arguments or discussions. Follow your own methodology to study and assimilate. Never be under the impression that you can easily win over. This is not a qualifying examination to get 60% marks. It is a competitive examination in which each mark counts for ranking. Sometimes you may lose the prime slot by one or two marks. You have to repent at a later stage. Each Mark counts. To get your own state cadre it is essential to get a good rank.

Follow your own timeline

For everyone in a day there are only 24 hours. How best you utilize it is more important. Your thought process is your bible. Follow it with dedication and determination. No one can dictate you or show the path of destiny.

(The author is retired Additional Director General, Doordarshan, Delhi)