Classroom of future may be truly global

School education has for a long time been one size fits all, criticised for its inability to meet the needs of all students. Reform measures have generally failed to improve learning in even the most basic subjects of math and reading. Students have often been left out of attempts to improve. Then Covid-19 happened.



School closures forced the entire industry to create new ways of teaching and learning. Caught in the chaos, students, teachers, administrators, policymakers and parents all had to adjust, inventing new policies and practices in just days.

Not surprisingly, results varied. With the disruption came the possibility for schools to rethink education.

All teachers and students have now experienced remote learning, the resources to support it have grown and new more innovative ways of teaching and learning have emerged.

Many schools have been eager to return to 'normal' but normal no longer exists. Out of the disruption could come more personalised learning. Learning that is strengths-based and passion-driven, with students at the centre. If remote learning can take place globally, there is no need to constrain students to the traditional classroom where teachers are the only knowledge authority.