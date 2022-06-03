Cultural fest 'Sintillashunz '22' held

VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has celebrated the festivities of its Annual Cultural Fest, 'Sintillashunz 2022'.

Telugu film comedian and writer Krishna Bhagavan and young actor-writer Yuva Chandraa attended the inauguration of the Fest as the Guests of Honourand were welcomed with classical and fusion dance performances by members of the Institute's Classical Dance Club 'Nrithya Tarang.

Over 2000 students and faculty members have participated in music, dance, English & Telugu literature, photography and film-making competitions conducted as a part of the Fest.