Deal with stress at work

Irrespective of your age, skills and experience, professionals are bound to have some kind of insecurities and fears while working in an organisation. Workplace fears are common and they can be caused due to various reasons. As and when we grow, we experience more anxiety and stress at work which can lead to underperformance and affect your relationship among co-workers and managers.



These fears can make one feel terrified and uncomfortable leading to loss of confidence and ability to deliver results. Overcoming your fears and anxiety is very critical for creating a growth-centric environment where communication, trust and strength can thrive. Fears can be good, even essential for survival, as they alert us to when things are not right.

Here are some tips to help you overcome your fears:

1. Acknowledge the change

Be mindful about the changes that take place and make a note of the fears that come along. Once you recognise them, you will know how to manage them in a fruitful way.

