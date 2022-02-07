Ease the hardships in cracking GATE 2022

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), the competitive entrance examination for admission into post graduate degree programmes is scheduled for February 5, 6, 12 and 13 this year. "GATE is a perfect gateway for testing students's knowledge and understanding of their under graduate level subjects in engineering and science," says Sanjay Rathi, ex-IES officer and senior faculty BYJU'S Exam Prep.

"Aspirants need to have a smart strategy, meticulous planning, and the right techniques to crack the prestigious exam," Rathi adds.

To ease the hardships of aspirants and make them stress-free during their preparation, here are some crucial Dos and Don'ts for qualifying for GATE 2022:

Have a proper exam day strategy

Aspirants must examine the question paper thoroughly. Start attempting the easier ones first followed by the difficult ones which can be saved for the next scan. Identified questions must be answered without making any mistakes. During the second scan, try to answer unanswered questions but avoid blind guesses.

More practice, more marks

Mocks and previous question papers assist the best in overcoming weak topics. They can assist in gaining a better grasp of the questions that will be asked in the exam.

Quick revision

Candidates must always keep a formula list ready for a quick revision before the exam. Focus on revising main subjects as this will help in strengthening areas you are good at

Section-wise preparation

Engineering and general aptitude mathematics is the most important section in the GATE exam, contributing to 30% of total marks. Aspirants must focus on studying topics/sections that have maximum marks weightage.

Big no to new topics

This is not the time to start a new subject or chapter, as this will just add stress and confusion. With only a few days until the GATE 2022 exam, students should focus on their strengths and revise them thoroughly so that they can score well in the topics already studied

Don't be nervous in the exam hall

Due to mental pressure and anxiety, one tends to make mistakes even while attempting simple questions. The trick is to solve one-liner MCQs first followed by numerical problems. This will give aspirants a boost in confidence to approach the rest of the paper.

Use of virtual calculator

To do tough calculations one needs a virtual calculator. Get used to working out on that, as it helps students to boost their speed on it

Do not put your health at risk

As the number of Covid cases is increasing every day, staying safe and healthy is imperative. Maintain a healthy lifestyle, eat a fibre and protein-rich diet, drink enough water, and ensure that you get proper sleep. This will help you stay healthy, keeping you positive and focused for the exams.