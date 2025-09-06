EFLU celebrates Teachers’ Day with reflections on values and education

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) celebrated Teachers’ Day here on Friday on campus with a programme that highlighted the values of humility, compassion, and lifelong learning in the teaching profession.

Vice Chancellor Prof. N. Nagaraju, addressing faculty and students, underscored the need for educators to combine “compassion, competence, and commitment” in order to contribute meaningfully to society. He described education as “an intergenerational transformative dialogue” and noted that in India’s diverse context, teaching has evolved into a more interpretative and collaborative process. Prof. Nagaraju also urged teachers to regularly reflect on the values they wish to impart, stressing that education remains purposeful only when anchored in values.

Guest of Honour Prof. V. Sudhakar, retired faculty from the Department of Education, paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is commemorated as Teachers’ Day. He highlighted Dr. Radhakrishnan’s philosophical legacy and spoke about mysticism as a profound source of knowledge. “Learning itself is a mystical experience,” Prof. Sudhakar remarked, encouraging teachers to embrace multiple roles and draw upon cultural and spiritual insights to enrich their classrooms. The event was attended

by Prof. Hari Prasad, Registrar (I/c), faculty members, senior professors, and students. Dr. R. Vijayalatha, Head of the Department of Education, welcomed the gathering. The programme concluded with reflections on the enduring role of teachers in shaping both individuals and society, reinforcing the day’s theme of gratitude and responsibility in education.