Emerging tech trends in ed tech industry

Technology has proven to be bliss in the lives of human beings. From shopping online to ordering food to browsing places and digital education, everything is just a click away.

The education industry, in particular, has come a long way. Traditional educational approaches no longer operate in today's environment, given the changing demands of students and teachers.

The Indian ed tech market was worth 2.8 billion dollars at the end of 2020 and is expected to expand 3.7 times to 10.4 billion dollars by 2025. With emerging new trends, the education industry is on its way to transforming the way education has been delivered so far.