Engineers, do you have these skills?

3. Problem solving and critical thinking

There may be instances at work when a challenging problem is likely to crop up. In such scenarios, the talent must be in a position to think right and resolve the issue efficiently. For this, the talent need not necessarily think out of the box, he/she needs to organise their thoughts and put them into action in the perfect way.

In IT companies, it is an essential skill to be able to think on your feet and solve problems. The companies are looking for such talent more than ever before.

4. Ability to apply practical knowledge

Experiential learning is all about practical knowledge rather than theoretical expertise because that is what will help bridge the skill gap that exists among tech talent.

You must have a first-hand experience of working on core concepts that were taught to you/learned by you. Practical knowledge goes a long way in professional growth. At a time when the IT sector is in a hiring war, such talent is gold for the companies. Companies would do anything to retain such employees.

5. Enthusiasm, Commitment and Motivation

Last but not the least, enthusiasm towards work, motivation to complete an assignment and commitment towards work is an integral part of any job profile. Recruiters analyse this skill based on the knowledge of the subject matter possessed by the talent.

Also, when a talent displays a desire to learn and work on new things, it tends to leave a good impression on the recruiter.

Today IT companies are offering tremendous hikes and promotions to acquire talent that meets all the above requirements.

The combination of experiential learning and technology will safeguard today's learners to succeed in an uncertain future. Adding these skills is going to benefit professionals immensely in today's hiring climate.

(Concluded)