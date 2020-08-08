For Shyama, life is a musical journey despite lockdown

Music has life and that's why our heart beats' is what this Mumbai-based author and music lover Shyama Panikkar opines. Shyama, who is trained in both Carnatic and Hindustani music , started classes with the name Sur Taal Aur Masti in July last year. She published her first book called 'A Musical Road Trip' last week.



'Sur Taal Aur Masti' is an Indian music enrichment programme for kids under 15 years of age. The basics of Indian classical music are taught with a lot of fun, to engage and educate children effectively.

Speaking to The Young Hans, Shyama says "It was founded in July last year. I have been trained in music since I was three years old, however the thought of teaching children came to me after my son Aarav was born. I started teaching him, tried out a few methods and found them very effective. That was my Eureka moment and I made a decision! Later I realised Aarav was really liking it when I introduced him to music lessons, I asked myself why I shouldn't take this to other kids in Mumbai as well."

Apart from beginner's-level lessons in Carnatic and Hindustani, she tries rhymes and even catchy film songs. "Rhymes could be anything from 'Wheels on the Bus' to popular Hindi children's songs like 'Lakdi ki kathi'. However, the base of my classes remain classical,". However, I keep it simple, trying some of the easier classical compositions that "kids can remember." explains Shyama.

Shyama says the benefits of teaching Indian classical music are many. "Indian classical music exposure during early years has a lot of benefits. Doctors in fact recommend even pregnant mothers to listen to Indian classicals. It helps to reduce stress and anxiety, improves breath control and lung capacity, guides right and left brain development, and also helps children in confidence building".

Talking about her book , she says: 'A Musical Road Trip is my first publication on Indian classical music. It is a sweet and simple story which takes them through the seven notes of Indian Music - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Dha Ni, their names, origin and significance. The book has bright illustrations by Lotta Farber and even a small child will enjoy seeing the pictures in the book and singing along!'. How different is this book from other books? 'A Musical Road Trip is a unique book. As per my understanding, there is no other illustrated book on Indian music for small children, which is a story which they will like to read, and also educates them about the basics of Indian music effortlessly.' Shyama chips in.

"The lockdown has really opened up immense possibilities with respect to virtual music education. I was teaching about 70 kids in Mumbai before lockdown, now the number has doubled and there are no boundaries. I intend to spread the magic to more children in the coming years. The book is my first, and the children are loving it, so working on how this can be made into a series". concludes Shyama.



























