Future Leaders programme in Climate Action launched

UN-accredited not-for-profit organisation 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Foundation has announced the launch of a new batch for its 'Future Leaders' programme. The aim of the programme is to find and nurture the world's most promising youth leaders into human-centered leaders by taking action towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The theme for Future Leaders program 2022 is Climate Action & Sustainability.

Climate change is already happening and it is the most critical issue that needs immediate attention and action. Climate action is also one of the 17 SDGs to transform our world. The 1M1B is a youth-focused organisation that mobilises youth to take action on global challenges like climate change, environment, education, health and wellness, water conservation, entrepreneurship, jobs, start-ups etc. Launched in 2017, The Future Leaders Programme by 1M1B is designed to help students develop their leadership by supporting them to find their passion and purpose through a framework to convert them into an actionable project aligned with UN SDGs while developing Industrial Revolution 4.0 through real-world projects that create real on-ground impact. A personal mentor is assigned to the students who works closely with them to help them navigate challenges and achieve positive impact. At the end of the programme, students emerge as human-centric leaders who prioritize human values and morals over business and profits.

- The last date to apply for the Future Leaders programme 2022 batch is April 10, 2022 and link to apply - https://bit.ly/FLinterest2022

- Shortlisted students will present their actions towards climate change at the 1M1B Summit at UN headquarters, New York