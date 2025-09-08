GIMT to host internal hackathon tomorrow

Global Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) will host an internal hackathon on September 9, 2025, as part of its selection process for the upcoming Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025. The event is designed to encourage students to engage with real-world challenges, collaborate across disciplines, and develop innovative solutions using technology.

The hackathon will bring together students from engineering and management departments, promoting a collaborative environment where diverse perspectives and expertise converge. Working in teams, participants will tackle problems drawn from various sectors, testing their creativity, technical knowledge, and analytical thinking.

The event serves as a preliminary platform to identify teams that will advance to the national-level Smart India Hackathon. Organized by the Government of India, the SIH aims to cultivate a culture of innovation and problem-solving among students while addressing critical societal issues.

By participating in the internal hackathon, students gain exposure to structured problem-solving processes, teamwork under pressure, and practical application of classroom learning.

The hackathon format emphasizes hands-on experience and encourages participants to approach challenges with both technical rigor and creative thinking. Teams will present their solutions to a panel of judges, and top performers will be selected to represent the institute at the national stage.

Beyond the competition, the event provides a learning space where students can experiment with new ideas, receive feedback, and refine their approach to problem-solving. It also reinforces the importance of collaboration, communication, and leadership skills—attributes that are essential for personal and professional growth.

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, events like hackathons help students bridge academic knowledge with practical challenges, preparing them for careers where innovation and adaptability are key. The GIMT internal hackathon thus offers a valuable opportunity to explore, create, and contribute meaningfully to the broader ecosystem of solutions-driven learning.