Glowing tributes paid to great Indian scientists

The expansion of scientific contemplation in the modern world can be credited to the scientists of the eighteen and nineteenth century. They essentially shaped the way we live now and much of the scientific research work currently in progress follows the lead of these brilliant thinkers, said Prof P R Vasudeva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai and Former Director, IGCAR, Kalpakkam.

He delivered a virtual talk on 'Science and Scientists' organised by School of Science (SoS) of GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad on Friday. 'Antoine Henri Becquerel, Marie Curie, Lise Meitner, Homi J Bhabha and C V Raman had common qualities like intelligence and perseverance. They were all willing to think beyond the obvious. They all excelled in hard work' he narrated.

He further said that they had varied backgrounds, not all were fortunate to have comfort and encouragement in their youth. But they all produced great discoveries based on simple apparatus and experiments, with far reaching consequences, Prof. Vasudava Rao added.

By quoting Mahatma Gandhi he recalled the seven deadly sins- Wealth without work, Pleasure without conscience, Knowledge without character, Commerce without morality, Science without humanity, Religion without sacrifice and Politics without principles.

