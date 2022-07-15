GSI celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit’ 

Hyderabad: The nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav' in commemoration of 75 years of Indian Independence. Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostsav, the mines is observing an iconic week celebration from July 11 to 17. The Geological Survey of India (GSI), Southern Region in association with State Unit: Andhra Pradesh and State Unit: Telangana, has organised a day-long programme in Hyderabad on Friday.

A tour of geological exhibits and laboratories for schools and university students, talk on achievement of GSI, showcased activities of GSI, quiz contest on India's freedom struggle were held for students.

They also introduced 10 District Resource Maps (DRM) of Telangana. DRM of GSI illustrates geology and mineral occurrences of particular districts on 1:2,50,000 scale with inset maps depicting geomorphology, geohydrology, landuse-landcover, soli cover and geotechnical features.

Six district resource maps of Telangana State; Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Wanapathy and Peddapalli, released by Janardan Prasad , ADG & HOD, GSI, SR. These maps will not only be beneficial for geoscientific fraternity, professionals and students but also for administrators and planners. These maps will be available in the GSI portal for the public and students. The rest will be uploaded shortly said officials.