Harnessing Ancient Knowledge: Vedic maths may soon find place in syllabus of IITs, top colleges, univs

Indian Vedic Mathematics may soon become a subject in the syllabus of students studying in IITs and other higher educational institutions across the country. Preparations have been made to introduce the subject in various universities.



According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), along with Indian Vedic Mathematics, Indian Philosophy, Indian Sanskrit and Science and Indian Aesthetics will also be taught in the higher educational institutions.

The UGC has in this regard sought for an expression of interest from the institutions across the country.

According to UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, higher educational institutions can submit their expression of interest online before April 30 on the proposal of Indian Vedic Mathematics, Indian Philosophy, Indian Sanskrit and Science and Indian Aesthetics.

Kumar apprised that UGC officially contacted all IITs, Vice Chancellors of all Universities and Principals of all colleges across the country in this regard.

UGC sent a letter to them, which stated that the step has been taken with the aim of development of Sanskrit and to develop quality graduation and post-graduation Sanskrit teaching-learning material.

Vedic Mathematics expert A K Tripathi explained that the subject is based on specific formulas, which can be understood easily.

He said: "Their application is simple and they can be easily remembered. It is such knowledge through which the process of calculation also becomes verbal."

Tripathi stated that these formulas apply to all divisions in all chapters of all the branches of Mathematics and there is no such part in pure or applied maths where they are not used.

Vedic formulas can be applied equally in all fields of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, plane and spherical trigonometry, plane and cubic geometry (analytical), astronomy, integral and differential calculus etc., said Tripathi.

According to experts, children can also solve the questions orally and tell the answers with the help of formulas. The entire course of Vedic Mathematics can be completed in much less time than the current mathematical course.

Small initiatives have been initiated in many big and prestigious universities of the country regarding Vedic education. Recently, a Vedic seminar was organised in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university.

Ujjain's Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan (MSRVVP) collaborated with Jamia Millia Islamia for the three-day event.

The Education Ministry has taken many other initiatives to promote Vedic education. The UGC in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) organised special lectures in all 45 Central universities and 45 deemed universities across the country.

The state governors were requested to encourage all universities in their respective states to organise such lectures.