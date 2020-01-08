Helping students prepare effectively for the new format 10th board exams

New Delhi: In their endeavour to make the exam preparation more effective, Pearson, the world's leading digital learning company, today unveiled CBSE Expert 2020 Series Question Banks in Science and Mathematics. An effective tool for quick revision, the question banks are in-tune with the recent changes made by CBSE in the exam format for class X Boards and will help students prepare for the new format of the exam.

CBSE recently introduced major changes in the pattern of question papers for class X and XII by 2023 to boost creative, critical and analytical thinking among students. The class X board exams in 2020 will feature 20% objective questions and 10% questions based on creative thinking.

The Pearson CBSE Expert Series Question Banks in Mathematics and Science aligned with the NCERT Curriculum will aid in quick revision with CBSE typology of questions, previous year's questions and NCERT examples provided with schematic solution for self-assessment. The banks will also feature 1000+ practice questions (both objective as well as subjective) as per 2019-20 question pattern for a comprehensive preparation. The full-length mock tests will help the students assess their exam readiness and work on the improvement areas in a focused manner.

Talking about the launch, Ramananda S, Vice President- Sales & Marketing, Pearson India said, "The change in the board exam format to foster analytical and applicative thinking is a step in the right direction. It is important to customize education system and methodology to progressively orient it towards the future. At Pearson, we are committed to build a future-ready generation by re-imagining learning to make it more efficient and outcome-oriented. I am confident that the Expert Series 2020 question banks will not only help students crack the code in the upcoming board exams, but also navigate successfully to achieve their dreams.

Pearson CBSE Expert Series 2020 have been designed based on the sample question papers and marking scheme released by the CBSE in September 2019 to enable faster revision. The core objective of this series is to provide eﬀective revision via chapter overview and practice questions. Previous years' questions and NCERT exemplar coherently incorporated with solutions for rigorous practice. Ample number of MCQs, assertion-reasoning, image-based questions, data-based questions and very short answer type questions are included to familiarise the students with latest 2019-20 CBSE pattern.

Solutions are provided with a stepwise indication of marks to help students strategize for maximum score. Master Tests provided at the end of each chapter will help in keeping track of the students' chapter-wise learning progress. Full-length mock tests provided at the end of the book provides a real time examination experience. The authors, with more than 35 years of teaching experience, have tailored the series to help students to excel in CBSE board examination. The question banks are priced at INR 499 and is available for purchase at Science Question Bank for Class 10 / Mathematics Question Bank for Class 10.