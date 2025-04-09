  • Menu
Honouring library workers who make learning possible

Library workers are the unsung heroes behind the scenes, connecting communities to knowledge and opportunity. Whether they are recommending a book, helping a student with research, organising events, or digitising archives, their work goes far beyond shelving books. They are educators, tech guides, cultural curators, and community connectors.

In today’s digital era, libraries are evolving, and so are the roles of library workers. From guiding readers through online databases to teaching digital literacy, these professionals are adapting to meet the growing and changing needs of the public. They make libraries inclusive spaces—welcoming all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

This year’s celebration carries the theme: “Libraries Work Because Library Workers Do”—a reminder that behind every successful reading programme, study session, or quiet moment of learning, there is a dedicated individual making it possible.

