Live
- Health camp held for SPF personnel at Secretariat
- Ensure all eligible get free LPG cylinders, officials told
- Sanjana Sanghi talks about the importance of education in shaping one’s purpose
- CMR National PU College Students Shine with Outstanding 2nd PUC Results
- 7-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool
- Tributes paid to Sankarambadi Sundarachari
- Divine Rhythms and Dance Grace Ramanavami Celebrations at Ramalayam
- PRSI Tirupati chapter elects new office bearers
- IIT Madras develops smart indoor navigation system
- Honouring library workers who make learning possible
Honouring library workers who make learning possible
Library workers are the unsung heroes behind the scenes, connecting communities to knowledge and opportunity. Whether they are recommending a book,...
Library workers are the unsung heroes behind the scenes, connecting communities to knowledge and opportunity. Whether they are recommending a book, helping a student with research, organising events, or digitising archives, their work goes far beyond shelving books. They are educators, tech guides, cultural curators, and community connectors.
In today’s digital era, libraries are evolving, and so are the roles of library workers. From guiding readers through online databases to teaching digital literacy, these professionals are adapting to meet the growing and changing needs of the public. They make libraries inclusive spaces—welcoming all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.
This year’s celebration carries the theme: “Libraries Work Because Library Workers Do”—a reminder that behind every successful reading programme, study session, or quiet moment of learning, there is a dedicated individual making it possible.