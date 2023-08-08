Hospitality Management: An emerging career path with diverse job prospects

In the last decade, career opportunities in hospitality have grown momentously. While the hospitality industry has existed for centuries now, the growth in travel, tourism, and experiential lifestyles has given rise to a range of job opportunities in the field. As per the job-search platform Indeed, job postings in the hospitality sector on the platform increased by 60%, which is garnering positive responses from job seekers too. Since hospitality is all about anticipating the needs of the consumers and offering them the best experience, job roles are driven by skills rather than academic excellence. Moreover, it is worth noting that the significance of skill development, as emphasized by the National Education Policy (NEP) implemented by the government of India, resonates powerfully within the hospitality industry.











Endless possibilities for professional growth



One of the main misconceptions many have is that the hospitality industry is limited to hotels and restaurants. In reality, it is a global industry that offers an array of career opportunities in event management, facility management, aviation, oil refineries, and cruise management, among others. Students planning to work in the hospitality sector can work anywhere in the world.

With the industry’s strong emphasis on cultural exchange and international collaboration, graduates in this field can embark on careers that take them to far-flung destinations and immerse them in diverse cultures. Whether it be managing luxury resorts in countries like Scotland, curating culinary experiences in cosmopolitan cities, or overseeing sustainable tourism initiatives in remote regions, hospitality professionals can truly become global citizens, enriching their personal and professional lives.

Open to students of all academic disciplines

Most importantly, hospitality management is an inclusive field that welcomes graduates from diverse academic backgrounds. Whether one hails from a science, commerce, or humanities background, opportunities abound in this industry. The key lies in acquiring relevant skills, such as customer service, leadership, communication, problem-solving, and adaptability, which are essential in the field of hospitality. These skills can be honed through specialized courses, internships, and on-the-job train ing, ensuring that individuals are well-prepared to excel in their chosen career path.

Emerging roles and career opportunities

Hospitality management encompasses a broad range of industries, opening doors to diverse career avenues. Across the different fields within the industry, professionals are well-compensated for their expertise and dedication. For instance, hotel managers can expect lucrative salaries, especially when working in upscale establishments or internationally renowned chains.

Similarly, chefs, pastry chefs, and bakers are in high demand, with the potential to earn substantial incomes based on their skills and experience. Facility managers, too, enjoy favorable remuneration, especially in hospitals, malls, and large-scale companies. Additionally, careers in event management and travel and tourism offer promising financial prospects, along with the opportunity for growth and advancement.

Entrepreneurship is also an option

Education and experience in hospitality management equip individuals with the right tools and mindset to start their own ventures. The industry rewards innovation, creativity, and the ability to identify and meet untapped market needs. Whether it is launching a boutique hotel concept, pioneering a revolutionary food delivery platform, or curating unique travel experiences, knowledge and experience in hospitality management offer promising opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. With the right vision, drive, and determination, individuals can shape their career paths.

Promising future in hospitality management

The field of hospitality management presents an exciting array of professional opportunities for students and professionals alike. It is a promising career option for those with a passion for service, innovation, and transformative experiences. This field holds even greater significance in India as it generates one of the highest employment opportunities within the hospitality and tourism sector. Recognizing its immense potential, the Ministry of Tourism was allocated a substantial amount of US$ 2.1 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. This allocation highlights the government’s recognition of the sector’s ability to generate employment opportunities and foster entrepreneurship, particularly among the youth. By embracing a range of career pathways available in hospitality management, individuals can contribute to society while embarking on a fulfilling upward career trajectory.

(The author is Chief Executive & Secretary of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE))