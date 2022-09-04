How to deal with anxiety at work

Irrespective of your age, skills and experience, professionals are bound to have some kind of insecurities and fears while working in an organisation. Workplace fears are common and they can be caused due to various reasons. As and when we grow, we experience more anxiety and stress at work which can lead to underperformance and affect your relationship among co-workers and managers.



These fears can make one feel terrified and uncomfortable leading to loss of confidence and ability to deliver results. Overcoming your fears and anxiety is very critical for creating a growth-centric environment where communication, trust and strength can thrive. Fears can be good, even essential for survival, as they alert us to when things are not right.

Here are some tips to help you overcome your fears:

Acknowledge the change

Be mindful about the changes that take place and make a note of the fears that come along. Once you recognise them, you will know how to manage them in a fruitful way.

Be mindful about the changes that take place and make a note of the fears that come along. Once you recognise them, you will know how to manage them in a fruitful way. Create a strategy and have a backup plan ready in case of unforeseen circumstances, this will not only help you fight back your fears but also will get you ready for all the challenges that life has to offer.

Manifest positivity



It is human tendency to create negative scenarios about the future and be riddled with aggression. However, in reality, positive conflict is essential for learning, upgrading and adapting. Your anxiety and consequential fears will lead you to view the world in a very different way, because of which you will not be able to bring an impactful change in your environment.

Hence, you must learn and ask questions to yourself as to how you can deal with past negative conflicts, what motivates you to work better, how to seek solutions and derive the right outcome. Having trust in your abilities is the key to bring about positivity in your work environment today.