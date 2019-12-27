How to get out of your own way

Face Facts: YOU may just be the bump in the road that's slowing you down



Often the most difficult step in getting out of one's own way is recognizing that you are indeed, in it. When you encounter problems in achieving your goals, carefully consider whether or not you are the source of those problems.

You can do anything you want. However, you may not be able to do everything you want

Most of the time we get in our own ways by trying to do too much all at once. By working hard at trying to do everything we end up accomplishing very little. Concentrating on one or two projects at a time will actually increase your chances getting what you want.

To get a clear picture, you've got to focus

Once you know which project(s) you will tackle, you must focus on what it will take to really do those projects. Create step-by-step plans for what you will do and when you will do them.

If it's on paper, it's a plan. If it's in your head, it's a dream

Many are reluctant to actually put their plans down on paper. Putting plans to paper is the first physical step to take towards achieving one's desires. Without a written plan most people will start a project but soon be distracted by the many little things that pop up.

Just because you're moving doesn't mean you're getting ahead

A sure sign of a person getting in their own way is when they are working very hard, but not getting any closer to achieving their goals. (This is also one of the most frequent effects of not having a written plan.)

To move forward you must take the proper actions at the proper times.

Not choosing IS choosing

Another roadblock we create is by over-thinking our options to the point of inactivity. "I could do A, B, or C" we tell ourselves. "I better think about it." Then we proceed to ponder. . . but we never actually decide. What we're really doing, though, is deciding to do nothing.

But guess what?



If you do nothing, you get nothing.

Concentrate on what will work

Some people are very good at finding all of the reasons why something won't work. So good that they talk themselves out of even trying.

Don't compound potential negatives, compound the positives and concentrate on why things will work for you!