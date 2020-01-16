Hyderabad: Film festival at Birla Science Centre

Hyderabad: The BM Birla Science Centre in collaboration with Sony BBC Earth presents three scientific films from January 17, which will continue till January 26, Republic Day. According to Dr. B G Sidharth, Director, the films will be very useful for high school and college level students.



The films are:

1. Bang goes the theory (half an hour episodes) - presented by Liz Bonnin, Jem Stansfield, Dallas Campbell and Dr. Yan Wong. This show employs a hands-on approach to test scientific theory and demonstrate how science shapes our world.

2. Factomania (one-hour episodes) - A team of experts, study and analyse several theories after performing experiments by building equipment and gadgets. They determine and verify facts by proving them scientifically.

3. Made by Destruction (half an hour episodes) - People from different professional fields break apart and deconstruct items to transform them into something more productive.

Sony Pictures Networks India, is home to BBC's award-winning factual programmes based on science, nature, wildlife and adventure. Rooted in the philosophy of 'Feel Alive', the channel promises grand visual spectacle, positive insightful storytelling and a new perspective to knowledge and entertainment. The shows would be in English and Telugu, between 1130 am. and 100 pm and again between 3 00 pm. to 700 pm. There will be no entry fee.For further details contact 23235081 / [email protected]