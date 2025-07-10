IIIT-Bangalore marks 25th convocation with graduation of 372 students

Bangalore: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) marked a major milestone with its 25th Annual Convocation, celebrating the graduation of 372 students across diverse academic programs. The ceremony also highlighted the institute’s expanding global impact through its pioneering work in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), now influencing the lives of nearly 1 billion people worldwide.

The convocation was graced by eminent guests, including Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc Bangalore, as Chief Guest, and Dr. Venkat Padmanabhan, Managing Director of Microsoft Research India, as Guest of Honour. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Padma Bhushan awardee and Chairman of IIIT-B’s Governing Body, presided over the event alongside Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore.

This year’s graduates included 142 students from the Integrated M.Tech program, 192 from the M.Tech program, 12 from the M.Sc in Digital Society, 10 from the M.S. by Research, and 16 Ph.D. scholars. Top performers were recognized with gold medals, including Institute Gold Medals awarded to Valipireddy Pranathi (M.Tech), Monjoy Narayan Choudhury (iMTech), and Sookthi Bhat Kav (M.Sc Digital Society). The Late Sri N. Rama Rao Medal for Entrepreneur of the Year was awarded to Ananda Prakash Verma. In a landmark achievement, an iMTech student secured a record-breaking placement package of ₹1.45 crore. Additionally, 14 students received annual offers exceeding ₹60 lakh, 67 students surpassed ₹40 lakh, and over 180 students received packages above ₹20 lakh per annum.