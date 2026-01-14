IIMA to host annual cultural fest CHAOS 2026 with workshops & competitions

Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) will host the 31st edition of its annual cultural festival, CHAOS 2026, from January 16 to 18, 2026, at its campus. Cultural festivals organised by a management institute, attracting student participation from institutions across India.

The three-day event will feature a combination of cultural programmes, speaker interactions, faculty-led masterclasses, hands-on workshops, and inter-collegiate competitions. Organisers said the festival aims to provide a platform that blends creative expression with learning and dialogue.

A key component of CHAOS 2026 will be its workshops and academic engagements. IIMA faculty members will conduct masterclasses designed to introduce participants to experiential learning methods practiced at the institute. These include a “Day at IIMA” case method experience led by Prof. Sourav Borah and Prof. Lakshmi Goyal, and a session on cinema and storytelling through Shatranj Ke Khiladi by Prof. Anurag Agarwal. In addition, expert-led workshops will cover diverse areas such as baking, coffee and mocktail preparation, tie-dye techniques, spray painting, and basic taekwondo. These sessions are intended to be interactive and open to students seeking skill-based and creative learning beyond classrooms.

CHAOS 2026 will also include a series of speaker sessions featuring individuals from varied professional backgrounds. Scheduled speakers include monk and author Gaur Gopal Das on January 16, senior advocate J. Sai Deepak on January 17, and business leader Balu Nayar on January 18. The sessions will focus on leadership, personal values, and professional journeys. Cultural competitions will form another major segment of the festival, with national-level contests in dance, music, theatre, fashion, digital arts, and eSports. Students from across the country are expected to participate, using the platform to showcase talent and creativity. An informal arena with interactive activities and games will run alongside the main events.

Live music performances will conclude each day of the festival, with scheduled appearances by indie artist Ritviz, rapper Raftaar with Ravator, and playback singer Javed Ali.

With its mix of workshops, competitions, and cultural programmes, CHAOS 2026 continues IIMA’s tradition of hosting an annual festival that brings together learning, creativity, and student engagement in a campus setting.