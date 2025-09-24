IIT-B launches certificate course in supply chain analytics with AI and ML applications

IIT Bombay has announced the launch of a six-month certificate program titled Supply Chain Analytics with AI and ML Applications. Offered by the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR), the program begins in October 2025 and will be delivered in collaboration with Great Learning as the edtech partner. Enrolments are currently open.

The certificate course is aimed at professionals seeking to strengthen their expertise in supply chain management while incorporating the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The program consists of five integrated modules that cover both foundational principles and advanced applications. Participants will study topics such as data-driven supply chain analytics, demand forecasting and planning, inventory models, supply chain network design and optimisation, and transportation and risk analysis.

A strong emphasis has been placed on experiential learning. Case studies, scenario-based discussions, and practical exercises will allow learners to apply theoretical concepts to real-world situations. Specific focus areas include advanced inventory modelling, the use of ML algorithms for demand forecasting, network optimisation, and the potential of generative AI for scenario planning and decision support.

Why supply chain analytics with AI matters

Modern supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, global, and interconnected. Disruptions—whether caused by economic shifts, logistics delays, or unforeseen crises—can have far-reaching consequences. AI and ML technologies are now being widely adopted to address these challenges by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability.

Through predictive analytics and real-time data processing, AI can improve demand forecasting, reduce inefficiencies in inventory management, and optimise transportation networks. Intelligent automation streamlines procurement, order fulfilment, and warehouse operations, while data-driven insights help organisations respond more quickly to changing market dynamics. For professionals, this means that expertise in AI-powered supply chain analytics is becoming a critical skill set.

Who the course is for

The IIT Bombay program is tailored for working professionals in supply chain, logistics, procurement, inventory management, and operations. Consultants and business intelligence professionals working on data-driven projects can also benefit from the curriculum. In addition, the course is suitable for emerging leaders aiming to build a solid foundation in advanced analytics and AI applications to make more informed strategic decisions.

Learning format and eligibility

Learners will benefit from weekly live sessions conducted by IIT Bombay faculty, ensuring a balance of academic rigour and industry relevance. The program is structured to provide an end-to-end view of supply chain analytics, enabling participants to leverage AI and ML tools across planning, execution, and optimisation stages. To be eligible, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 50% or equivalent CGPA. The course is open to graduates from diverse academic backgrounds who have an interest in operations, analytics, or technology-driven supply chain management.

With its blend of technical knowledge and practical application, this certificate course seeks to prepare participants to navigate modern supply chain challenges with confidence, adaptability, and data-driven decision-making.