IIT H hosts MSME tech connect to strengthen industry–academia collaboration

Hyderabad: MSME Tech Connect 2026 was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, launching a three-day national platform focused on accelerating technology commercialisation and strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem.

Organised by the Technology Transfer Office of IIT Hyderabad under the MSME-SCIP Programme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, the event brings together innovators, startups, MSMEs, corporates, investors, research institutions and policymakers to fast-track the journey of technologies from lab to market.

The programme features a large-scale technology exhibition and demonstrations, industry–technology matchmaking sessions, investor and industry pitch forums, technology transfer and licensing clinics, as well as expert talks and panel discussions. Cutting-edge patents, prototypes and industry-ready solutions are being showcased across sectors including AgriTech, HealthTech, AI and Data, Robotics, Electronics, Clean Energy, Manufacturing, Mobility, Aerospace and Pharmaceuticals.

MSMEs are being provided guidance on government schemes, including reimbursement support for intellectual property acquisition, and are engaging directly with research labs, incubators, accelerators and funding agencies.

C.S.S. Rao, IEDS, Joint Director and Head of Office, MSME-Development & Facilitation Office, Hyderabad, emphasised that innovation must translate into employment generation, stronger MSMEs and measurable economic growth. He noted that the platform aims to bridge academic research with industry needs.

Guest of Honour Dr. Louise Boisen, Counsellor–IPR, Royal Danish Embassy, highlighted the importance of robust intellectual property frameworks and global innovation partnerships.

IIT Hyderabad Director Prof. B. S. Murty said the institute’s innovation ecosystem supports startups, patenting and industry collaboration, aligning with the event’s goal of enabling scalable growth for MSMEs.

The event is expected to foster new partnerships, licensing agreements and pilot deployments over the coming days.