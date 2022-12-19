IIT Hyderabad celebrates Alumni Day

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad celebrated its 3rd Alumni Day in hybrid mode for those who cannot witness the event on Sunday. This year, the Institute has announced the 3rd set of Alumni Awards with a special Alumni Excellence Award for Entrepreneurship & Contribution to Nation Building, Institute Building to encourage Entrepreneurship among IITHians and be on the motto to serve Humanity. The following alums have received the awards under the categories:

"Alumni are the flag bearers across the globe for us. I feel proud and privileged that I belong to IITH, as all our alumni are very young, connected and generous. We are happy to share that out of 5,200+ Alumni approx.; we are connected to over 4,500+ Alumni, and many initiatives like Alumni Meets, Foster Series, Alumni Newsletter, Campus Access, and Alumni-Student Mentorship which are among the initial steps.

This will facilitate us to remain well connected with our alumni and will be of mutual benefit. I congratulate Pioneer batches on completing a decade of graduation. Urge to stay connected through collaborations, mentorship, and giving back. Thank you to the batch to initiate the culture of a legacy project." Said Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Dean (Alumni Relations)

Prof Saptarshi Majumdar, Dean (Academic), said, "IITH, with great zeal, has been ranked the top 10 Institutes in its very first 10 years of inception, Don't stop till you get what you deserve."