IIT-K to host NSRC-23 in March

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be hosting the fifth edition of National Students' Research Convention 2023 (NSRC-23) from March 3-5.

The theme this year is, 'MedTech and Healthcare: The Welfare of Humanity'.

NSRC is a flagship event of the Academics and Career Council at IIT Kanpur that serves as a platform for the brightest minds in academia and industry to showcase their cutting-edge research and innovation ideas.

It also provides opportunities for students, especially those who showcase their research and innovative work, to gain insight about their field of interest through talks and interactions with industry leaders as well as the faculty.

According to an official release, with this year's convention focused on the burning topic of medical technology, it has brought together leaders and experts from the field of medicine and technology entrepreneurs.

One of the highlights of the convention also include workshops. 'Design Thinking: An Agile Tool for Medical Device Prototyping', organised by MedTech Laboratories of IIT Kanpur, will be a hands-on training on manufacturing engineering, medical devices manufacturing and rapid manufacturing.

Talking about NSRC '23, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, "The pandemic has emphasised not only the need to have a healthcare system in place, but the important role that technology can play in making it more efficient. There are exciting innovations taking place in this field. This is the reason why med-tech is the focus of NSRC '23 this year. We hope that NSRC' 23 will excite our young students."