IITH stands at 7th ARIIA Innovation Ranking 2021

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad ranked 7th in ARIIA Ranking 2021. Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt. of India to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development" amongst students and faculties. The Ministry of Education has announced the result of the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2021 on Wednesday. Minister of State, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India was the Chief Guest.

Expressing his delight on IITH phenomenal performance, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said"Today, IITH is a brand of its own. This achievement is due to the sheer hard work of the students, staff, faculty members, and the vision of the torch bearers of this institute and more importantly our alumni.

I would also like to place on record our gratitude for the support of the Ministry of Education and JICA in our growth path. With new and interdisciplinary academic programs that are the need of the hour and in line with the NEP-2020, IITH is destined to attract a pool of highly talented students and faculty members to invent and innovate in technology for humanity and make IITH "A Dream Destination for every Academician, Researchers & Industry. We are working in the direction to establish an eco-system that generates human resources that are not only academically strong but also industry-ready and socially-relevant."