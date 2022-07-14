Indigenous management system for ONGC developed

Premier research institute Indian Institute of Technology-Madras on Thursday said it has developed a large database management software system that would collect structural and design related data for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to reduce their cost of maintenance and rehabilitation of offshore oil platforms.

The software 'Structural Integrity Management System' (SIMS) was developed by the Offshore Structures Group by the department of ocean engineering at IIT Madras.

"It has a large database management system housing crucial information about structural and other design related data, which can be extracted by a click of button, saving considerable time and effort for ONGC," a press release said. IIT-Madras Director professor V Kamakoti handed over the system to ONGC Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar at an event on Thursday.

The facility would be implemented by ONGC with access to various stakeholders like Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology, offshore assets, offshore engineering services and inspection and maintenance and repair teams of ONGC.