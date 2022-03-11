Lecture on 'Gender and Development' held

The Department of Economics, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the Department of Women Education organized a special online lecture "Gender and Development". The lecture was delivered by Prof Halima Sadia Rizvi, Department of Economics, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. In her lecture, she focused on different gender specific developmental issues and presented the history of gender development. Prof. Halima also highlighted the concept/measurement of women development viz-a-viz Human Development, policy interventions, role of institutions, government, other stakeholders in women empowerment. Prof Farida Siddiqui, Dean, School of Arts and Social Sciences and Head, Department of Economics and Dr Ameena Tahseen, Head, Department of Women Education were present on the occasion.

Dr Aijaz Abdullah, Assistant Professor, Economics at MANUU Arts and Science College, Satellite Campus Budgam welcomed the resource person and participants of programme and coordinated the event. He also proposed a vote of thanks. The Lecture was attended by faculty members, research scholars and students of MANUU and other institutions.