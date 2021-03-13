Meet this Hyderabad-based stunt artist Syed Imam. Popularly known as Imran rider, believes that life is just like racing a bike with safety measures ensuring that will fall but not fail.



Imran has completed his intermediate. And now works for building up his career front in stunt and riding and representing as India's known stunt man and rider.

He worked in many movies like Geetha Govindam, World Famous Lover, and in some bhojpuri films as a stunt man. Apart from his career, Imran engages and aims to start an organisation where he could help children suffering with AIDS and old age people.

He performs stunt shows every-year at different places collect amount and donate them to orphanage. He has recently started a stunt academy where he can be able to teach students from different fields who passionately wish to learn bike ride and work in films as professionals. He wishes to encourage each and every person who wants to achieve great career in films.

He always ensure that he works with passion, create awareness and leave his marks in the lives of people to achieve the purpose of living.

Safety precautions are must



"According to me the bike that's given for riding to the students or used for teaching has some modifications like wheel gears, heavy chains, scratch proof body which not only ensures that the bike has safety while riding but also prevents from accidents while the students learn on them.



A student is given helmet, knee cap, handgloves, jacket which ensures a protection from causing accidents.

Apart from this students enrolled in the stunt academy are always given classes on safety precautions, roadrules as well as basic etiquettes to drive safe and prevent accidents." says Imran