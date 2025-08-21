Live
New master’s program in applied finance & wealth management to integrate global standards
SP Jain School of Global Management has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India. A new Master’s in Applied Finance & Wealth Management (MFWM) program has been announced, designed to equip students with globally benchmarked skills in financial planning and wealth management.
The program will incorporate the internationally recognised Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) standards, ensuring academic and industry relevance. The course aims to prepare graduates for careers in financial services by combining technical knowledge, ethical training, and real-world application. Students will gain exposure to investment strategies, client advisory, and financial planning practices aligned with global benchmarks.
The program also places emphasis on bridging classroom learning with industry demands through research, seminars, and guest lectures by finance professionals. Students completing the MFWM degree will graduate with qualifications that strengthen employability both in India and international markets.