On-demand healthcare on the rise

The emergence of Covid-19 has negatively affected each and every industry on the globe. However, there hasn't been any evidence of a negative influence on the market for on-demand healthcare. As a result of the revolution and the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is undergoing a transformation at a previously unheard-of rate in terms of scientific research and technological advancements. Possibilities for Indian workers in the global healthcare industry are abundant due to the rising need for healthcare professionals.



Additionally, an older population that is unable to go to clinics or hospitals prefers on-demand healthcare services, which is fueling market expansion. Through websites or mobile apps, users can access or use healthcare services in real-time, this is what we call "on-demand healthcare.

The market for on-demand healthcare is expanding as a result of the expanding use of cutting-edge technology in the healthcare industry, such as mobile and internet-connected devices. Digital health services are being provided quickly thanks to the growing acceptance of innovative healthcare technologies. Smart technologies are more readily accepted by patients in their medical care. Patients' ability to choose when, where, and how to get treatments is greatly expanding the market for service providers in the on-demand healthcare sector.

According to the WHO, by 2030, there will be a shortage of over 18 million health workers. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship intends to send 300,000 healthcare workers to nations like the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Singapore, and Japan in 2022, realising the importance of the healthcare sector as an employer.

Demand for Indian health care workers internationally

The demand for Indian healthcare personnel has significantly increased as a result of the global shortage of healthcare professionals. In the global market, where their abilities are in demand, Indian healthcare workers are highly appreciated. It was clear throughout the pandemic that nations like the Maldives and the UAE are heavily dependent on Indian labour.

The global lockdown made it more difficult for medical personnel to travel to these areas. These nations are under extreme pressure to respond to the rise due to mounting Covid cases and their inability to get more resources. As a result, healthcare personnel were among the few groups who were permitted to leave the country even when there was a global lockdown. Some nations are currently increasing pay and providing additional perks for occupations like nursing. Over the next three decades, it is anticipated that the world's ageing population would lead to an increase in the need for healthcare professionals, providing an opportunity for the Indian workers.

Around the world, and especially in the last two years, medical jobs have been in high demand. Given that, there will be an abundance of healthcare employment opportunities over the coming ten years as this demand grows. You position yourself as a desirable candidate for additional opportunities abroad if you have international experience. Employers in the healthcare industry search abroad for qualified medical professionals to join their workforce, whether they are located in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, or Ireland.

The need for healthcare workers will only increase in the upcoming years as nations strive to improve their healthcare systems. A job in healthcare abroad offers a competitive salary, the chance to collaborate with industry leaders, and access to cutting-edge facilities. Healthcare providers from India can take advantage of this opportunity to bridge the talent gap and launch their careers in quickly developing overseas markets. The talent gap gives Indian medical workers the possibility to launch their careers in quickly developing overseas markets with attractive incomes, the opportunity to collaborate with top specialists, and access to modern utilities.

(The author is the Business Head- India & Overseas-Institute of Occupational Training Service (IOTS))