‘One strong foundation is enough’: A smart approach to CAT, XAT, and MAT

Shashank Vishen, one of the top scorers in CAT 2024, represents the new generation of focused and balanced MBA aspirants. With first-hand experience of navigating intense competition, self-doubt, and long preparation cycles, he brings a realistic and practical perspective to MBA entrance exam preparation. He is a PGDM student at JIMS Rohini. In this interview, Shashank shares his structured approach to tackling CAT, XAT, and MAT without burnout, explains how to make mock tests truly effective, and highlights the mindset shifts that helped him stay consistent during low phases. His insights offer valuable guidance for aspirants preparing for the 2026 admission cycle.

Excepts

How should a CAT–XAT–MAT 2026 aspirant plan their preparation timeline without burning out?

Preparation becomes overwhelming when students try to do everything at once. I always suggest breaking the journey into four clear phases so that the pressure stays manageable.

Phase 1 (January to March):

This phase is about building fundamentals. You should focus on understanding the basics of Quants, VARC, and DILR with light study hours. This is the best time to clear conceptual gaps, learn shortcuts, and develop comfort with core topics. There’s no rush to solve difficult problems yet. The goal is clarity, not speed.

Phase 2 (April to June):

Here, the intensity increases slightly. You should start solving more complex questions and previous years’ papers, especially from the institute conducting CAT that year. This phase helps you identify weak areas early. You begin to understand which sections demand extra effort.

Phase 3 (July to September):

This is the correction phase. You focus on your pain points and sections where consistency is lacking. Sectional tests and mock analysis become important, but the emphasis should still be on steady practice rather than long study hours. Discipline matters more than intensity here.

Phase 4 (October to December):

The final phase should be completely mock-driven. You work on refining strategy, improving time management, and controlling exam stress. This is where small changes in approach can lead to big score improvements.

All of this can be done with light daily study hours. Regular breaks and weekly rest days are extremely important. Quality preparation, consistent revision, and a realistic routine help you stay motivated and avoid burnout.

What should students focus on early in preparation, and what can be improved closer to the exam?

In the early stage, students should focus on building strong fundamentals across all sections. This is the time to clear basic concepts and develop habits like regular reading for VARC, without worrying about speed or accuracy. Consistency is far more important than performance at this stage. As the exam approaches, the focus should shift towards application. Mock tests become crucial. You need to refine your exam-day strategy, including section order, question selection, and time allocation. Weak areas can still be improved selectively, but the real goal is to sharpen strengths and improve accuracy. Mental preparedness and stress management also become equally important closer to the exam.

Since CAT, XAT, and MAT test different skills, how can students adapt one preparation strategy for all three?

Many students feel they need three different preparation plans, but that’s not true. CAT, XAT, and MAT are more similar than they appear. A single solid foundation with a few smart adjustments is enough.

I suggest using CAT as the core framework. CAT preparation builds strong fundamentals in mathematics, logical reasoning, and comprehension. Once that base is ready, adapting to the other exams becomes easier.

For XAT, students should focus on Decision Making and get comfortable reading longer passages and case-based questions.

For MAT, the focus should be on speed, since the questions are comparatively easier but the time pressure is higher. Instead of restarting preparation for every exam, use mocks to understand how your timing and approach need to change. You’re not preparing for different exams, you’re developing skills and learning how to apply them differently.

Why do many students stagnate despite taking mocks, and how should mock analysis actually be done?

Most students misuse mocks. They treat them as score generators rather than learning tools. A bad mock score often shakes confidence and leads to panic instead of improvement.

Mocks should be used for detailed analysis.

After every mock, review all mistakes and identify the root cause. Even skipped questions should be revisited, because many of them might have been doable. Analysing correct answers helps you discover simpler and faster methods.

It’s also important to track recurring mistakes and consciously avoid repeating them. Mocks are not meant for comparison with others. When used correctly, they become the strongest tool for score improvement.

How can students balance college, work, or internships while preparing consistently for MBA entrances?

Balancing preparation with college or work is absolutely possible with realistic planning. Starting early is key. Instead of long study hours, focus on short, consistent daily slots.

Even limited but focused study time builds momentum over months.

Creating a fixed routine around college or work schedules helps reduce mental fatigue. Weekdays can be used for concept revision and practice, while weekends are ideal for taking mocks and analysing them. Set small weekly goals and avoid unnecessary resources to keep preparation simple.

Accept that some days will be less productive. Consistency matters more than perfection.

A balanced routine that allows rest and flexibility will help sustain preparation without feeling overwhelmed.

During low scores or self-doubt phases, what mindset helped you stay motivated as a student?

What helped me most was separating my self-worth from my scores. A low score only shows gaps in preparation, not a lack of ability. Instead of panicking, I focused on daily effort and honest analysis. I avoided comparing myself with others and tracked my own progress over weeks.

Taking short breaks and staying consistent also helped maintain balance. I reminded myself that this is just an exam, not the end of the world. Even if things don’t go as planned, there are always other opportunities. Over time, this mindset turned self-doubt into learning and helped me stay motivated through difficult phases.