Placement at IIIT-NR for 4th consecutive year

International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) has recorded 100 per cent placement for the fourth consecutive year, with all B Tech students passing out in 2022, who were interested in pursuing jobs, securing placements in top companies including multinational giants and big startups.

More than 45 companies participated this year in the campus recruitment process for hiring B Tech and M Tech students from various departments. The highest package per annum for this year has gone up to approximately Rs 57 lakh per annum and the average package went for Rs 12.61 lakh per annum, which is considerably more than the last year. Students who bagged the highest offers are Chinky Karda from Atlassian, Ananya Saxena from Microsoft, and Shivam Upadhayay from PharmEasy.

As per the placement office IIIT-Naya Raipur, this year average CTC for 25 per cent of the batch stands at Rs 20.67 lakh per annum, while average CTC for 50 percent of the batch is Rs 18.19 lakh per annum. The students have been offered roles in various fields such as Software Development, Data Analyst, Consultant, Business Analyst and more.

The analysis of placement results for this year indicates that IIIT-NR is fast emerging as a preferred institute for recruitment by top IT companies like American Express, Codenation, Carl Zeiss, Ericsson, Media.net, etc. There were many companies which participated in the campus drive for the first time this year, namely PharmEasy, KPMG, Big Basket, Cyware, SteradianSemiconductors, Teradata, Blogvault, Tekion Corp, Credgenics, etc.

Revisiting the old companies at IIIT-NR campus proves that the talent pool being created by the institute is quite useful for the latest industry requirements. Recruiters have appreciated the performance of the students from the previous batches, which is evident by the fact that they are visiting again and looking for more students. The performance of the students is also attracting several new companies in looking out to recruit talent from IIIT-NR.

Director of IIIT-NR, Dr Pradeep Sinha, said that the institute is quite satisfied with the performance of the students who participated in campus placement, and believes that every student has worked hard in these tough times. He attributed the recent performance of the students to the Board members, faculty, and students as well as to the support provided by the State Government, NTPC, and their officials.

The placement In-charge, Dr Amit Agrawal, said that the institute has invested in preparing students for the online process which had started reaping results. He further added that the 100 per cent placement reflects the relentless hard work put in by students to prepare themselves for virtual online tests and interviews.