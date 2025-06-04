Post-Class XII pathways: A guide to career-oriented courses

The pressure after Class 12 be overwhelming—but it’s also a time full of possibilities. This guide helps students make sense of their options, from exploring passions to picking the right career path across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. With preparation tips, alternative courses, and future-focused advice, students can move forward with clarity, confidence, and purpose

We often hear people talking about the importance of Class 12 examinations, relatives calling and wishing luck before the board exams begin, parents trying their best not to disturb while studying, teachers scheduling extra classes and schools taking mock tests to check the status of preparations. But why the hype? Class 12 exams are one of the important milestones in a student’s academic career; it is a watershed moment in their life. It is important they are well planned and well prepared at this point of time to have a successful profession and a prosperous life ahead.

As the results of Class 12 boards are announced, the dilemma of ‘What’s Next’ haunts students. However when you ask them of their future plans, the majority of time they are confused. This is not because they are not ambitious but rather the plethora of choices and lack of proper guidance make it overwhelming for them. Which course to pursue and what subjects to choose are some of the inescapable questions that students have to face after appearing Class 12.

Identify your strengths: Unlock your potential

A student has limitless options to choose from degree, diploma or certificate courses. Before diving into these options it is important for them to self-reflect and understand their genuine interest in the subject. The best guidance in these circumstances is to choose the path that appeal and motivates students to achieve their greatest potential. Always remember that passion fuels persistence which can help one navigate through inevitable challenges. In case of confusion, students can always look to their mentors for guidance, use various career assessment test tools or seek help from career counsellors to identify their strengths. Additionally, staying updated with the latest trends in higher education can help students make informed decisions.

Find your fit: explore your higher education pathways

Once students identify their inner strength and general affinity towards a subject, it is time for them to choose a path and start shaping their career.

For Science Students

The most popular and traditional career options for those interested in Science with Mathematics are B. Tech, B. Arch, B.C.A, and B.Sc. In this era of technological innovation, many holistic options have emerged. Some of the popular choices are Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Information Technology, Cyber Security, Instrumentation and Control Engineering, Data Science, Data Analytics, Game Coder, Aerospace, Computer Hardware & Networking, 3D Animation, Computer Programming Languages as well as Industrial Mathematics. Those interested in Biology can opt for MBBS, B.D.S., Pharmaceutical or Paramedical Sciences, B.A.M.S (Ayurveda), B.H.M.S (Homeopathy) or even Biotechnology. Other cutting-edge career options for biology students are Food & Processing Technology, Bioinformatics, Food Nutrition & Dietetics, Biomedical Engineering, Plant Breeding, Cosmetic Technology, Forensic Science, Genomics, Physiotherapy, as well as Naturopathy & Yogic Science.

For Commerce & Management Students

Commerce & Management is the most popular career option after class 12. Since students opt for commerce, prefer Business Studies, Accounting, Statistical Economics, and Mathematics, it is also a viable option for someone who is interested in Entrepreneurship. B.Com, B.B.A, Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and Economists are traditional career options in this steam however new-age career options for students can be Business Analytics, Fin-Tech, Risk Management Analyst, Budget Analyst, Aviation, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Management, Hotel Operations, Event Management, Culinary Arts, etc.

For Arts Students

Back in time, arts was not considered a viable choice by many but in the contemporary era, students can build exceptional careers out of it. Usually students opt for B.A, B.A (Hons), B.F.A, B.J.M.C or B.M.S but there are several other courses which have become quite popular. Some of such lucrative career options are Electronic Media, Broadcast Media, Multimedia Journalism, Corporate Communication & Public Relations, Filmmaking, Photography, Clinical Psychology, Political Science and Governance, Social Work, Indian & Foreign Languages, Translation Studies, and many more.

Other Courses

There are various other undergraduate programs that students of any stream can opt for after class 12. For those who want to serve, protect and heal, can pursue degrees in Legal Studies, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Hospital Administration, Educational Leadership, Physical Education, Interdisciplinary Studies, Library and Information Science, Home Science, Gender Studies, those with creative minds, can opt exciting careers in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Graphic Design, Textile Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Management & Communication, Fine Arts, Music, Drama & Theatre Arts, etc.

Preparation: Your secret weapon to success

After the course has been figured out, now it’s time to embrace the hard work that comes with attaining success. Students need to immerse themselves in the preparation process. Set SMART Goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals. Consider joining preparatory courses if needed. It may be long and tiring but definitely worthwhile once you succeed getting into your dream college studying your favourite subject. Despite putting your best effort if you fail, don’t get disheartened, keep working hard diligently. It is important that students never lose motivation in the gap year. A well-planned gap year isn’t a waste of time; rather it can prove to be an investment in personal growth that can help one make more informed decisions. Different courses require different entrance exams. For government jobs or other prestigious positions, one may need to prepare for competitive exams like the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) or state-level exams.

For various other disciplines one might have to prepare for National-level exams like AIEE, JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET and others. While many universities enrol students based on merits, there are university-specific exams for particular institutions. It is equally important that one should create a calendar of important dates like entrance exam date, last day of submitting the form etc so that they don’t miss out on these.

(The author is Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology at MGM University)