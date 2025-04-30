Preparation tips: How to excel IT interviews

Facing a technical interview can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re unsure whether to reach for brute force or dynamic programming. For Indian IT aspirants, this challenge is all too common. But with a focused approach—from mastering fundamentals and data structures to showcasing real-world projects—you can navigate the interview maze with confidence. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you walk in with clarity and walk out with an offer

Imagine you are in an interview and the interviewer has just asked you to optimize an algorithm. Your anxiety spikes and you have no clue whether to use brute force or dynamic programming. This is both an exhilarating and terrifying experience. For Indians in the IT profession, it is perfectly familiar.

While there are hundreds of millions of candidates vying for the job, a little foresight and preparation will guarantee you a seat at the table. From strategies and skills to the interview itself, let’s go over everything you need ‘interview swagger’ to tackle an IT interview seamlessly.

1. Polish your fundamentals and don’t ignore them

Right before you start solving problems at LeetCode, make sure you first strengthen your basics. In database management systems ensure you understand the basics of SQL joins, indexing, and transactions. With regards to Networking, you must understand TCP/IP, HTTP, and load balancing. In object oriented programming, be sure your basics of encapsulation, inheritance, and polymorphism are understood.

♦ Pro Tip: Try applying some of the concepts to smaller projects like building a mini database, a local server, or even a simple game.

2. Succeed in DSA

Data Structures and Algorithms are arguably the most important aspects. Some of the smart ways to go about it are:

Structured Learning: Use a roadmap (like Neetcode, TakeYouForward, etc.) Pattern heuristic: Don’t just attempt to solve problems, try to understand them. DSA Competitive Coding? There is no right or wrong answer on whether or not it is helpful.

♦ Pro Tip: The best hint is often hidden within the problem itself, so allow yourself to step away for a bit.

3. Projects: Show, don’t just tell for recruiters, nothing stands out more than a doer.

Well-maintained GitHub projects: Real-World Applications, like task managers, blogs, or mini e-commerce sites. Ensure to make it clear: What problem does it solve? What stack did you use?

♦ Pro Tip: You will always stand out from 90% of candidates if you have a well-written README file.

4. System design

The secret weapon it is still imperative that freshers as well have some grasp of the basics of scalability.

High-Level Design First - deal with scalability concepts first. Study Real-World Examples - YouTube Uber and Instagram architectures.

♦ Pro Tip: System design breakdowns on YouTube are amazing. Make sure to watch.

5. Communication

It’s not just about code great coders are able to do something else beyond coding.

Think Out Loud - accompany your thinking process and walk the interviewer through your thought process step by step. Mock Interviews Matter: Tease your friends or use an online platform.

♦ Pro Tip: Record yourself solving the problem. You’ll notice weak points immediately.

Final thoughts

Solving IT interviews is not a matter of memorisation, but rather a series of problems to solve. Contact people regularly, ask questions, and no matter the rejection, don’t allow the experience to shake you. Remember: each interview gets you one step closer to your elusive dream job.

(The author is SWE, Google)