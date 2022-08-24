Preparing students for evolving industry needs

Hyderabad: Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), signed an MoU with BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering to collaboratively prepare students for the evolving industry needs in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Further, HCCI will help BVRIT curate its curriculum concerning Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ML. The plan also includes providing exposure to collaborative technology-focused events and Hackathons.

"This is the sixth joint university initiative that underscores our commitment to preparing the country's workforce for the future in the area of emerging technologies. Making the university's curriculum industry-responsive is a win-win relationship for both – Engineering R&D firms and institutions of higher learning. These industry-academia ties have greatly aided our efforts to expand the talent pool ready for industry engagement", said Navaneet Mishra, Senior VP and General Manager, HCCI

Burkhard, The CTO of Hexagon AB, further emphasised that "Our future generation and talent pool must be familiar with the technologies of the future, say Artificial Intelligence, cloud technologies, and so on, and stay relevant to the modern world. Hexagon is happy to work closely with the student community to create an innovation landscape with opportunities to innovate and work on global technologies."