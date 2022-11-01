Run for unity

A large number of students, faculty, and non-teaching staff members took part in the Unity Run organised by the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), in Hyderabad on Monday.

As guided by Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the EFLU, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, the EFLU administration has organised the Unity Run as part of the Ekta Diwas, the birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Unity Run, which started from the EFLU 1st Gate, has cov-ered the Osmania University Science College, Landscape Gar-dens, Examination branch, Law College, and Arts College and culminated at the EFLU campus.

Scores of students, faculty, and non-teaching staff took part in the Unity Run with enthusiasm and have raised the patriotic slo-gans during the Run. Earlier, all the participants were adminis-tered the Unity Pledge at the Vice Chancellor's Lawns in the campus.

As part of the Ekta Diwas celebrations, a cricket match was con-ducted for the non-teaching staff, poster design competition for the students, and exhibition was organised in the campus.

Prof E Suresh Kumar paid glowing tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and recollected his immense contribution to the integration and unity of the country.

Prof Sujata Mukiri, Dean, CPD, Prof Hari Prasad, Dean, Stu-dents Welfare, NSS Officers Dr Partha Sarathi, Dr Raju Naik and other senior faculty members, students, and staff took part in large numbers.