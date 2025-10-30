SAMARTHA: Fostering innovation through the national hackathon

Innovation thrives where creativity meets purpose, and SAMARTHA 2025, a 36-hour national-level onsite hackathon hosted by the IEEE Student Branch in association with AICTE Idea Lab at Mohan Babu University (MBU), exemplified this spirit. The event brought together young minds from across India to design technological solutions addressing real-world challenges under the theme “Smart Solutions for a Sustainable Future.” This year’s special focus—“Bridging Ancient Indian Technologies with Modern AI”—invited participants to draw inspiration from India’s rich scientific heritage while leveraging the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The hackathon served as a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation, and problem-solving. Over the course of 36 hours, participants immersed themselves in developing prototypes and concepts across diverse domains, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Automation and Robotics, Green Technology, Preventive Healthcare, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR/VR). Each project was guided by the idea of creating smart, scalable, and sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow.

The hackathon also emphasized interdisciplinary learning and teamwork, bringing together students, mentors, and industry professionals to exchange ideas and share expertise. Through mentorship sessions, expert talks, and peer collaboration, participants refined their concepts, transforming innovative ideas into practical, real-world applications. Beyond the coding and design challenges, SAMARTHA 2025 created an atmosphere of creativity and camaraderie with engaging activities and interactive sessions that kept the energy levels high throughout the event.

Highlighting the event’s vision, Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor of MBU, remarked that SAMARTHA 2025 aimed to go beyond conventional hackathons by reimagining ancient Indian knowledge systems through the lens of modern AI. By merging traditional wisdom with cutting-edge technology, the hackathon encouraged participants to view innovation not just as a futuristic endeavor but as a continuation of India’s legacy of scientific exploration and sustainability.

The top-performing teams were honored with cash prizes—Rs1.5 lakh for the winner, Rs1.25 lakh for the first runners-up, and Rs1 lakh for the second runners-up—along with trophies and certificates. Seven consolation prizes of Rs15,000 each recognized exceptional efforts across different technology domains. SAMARTHA 2025 reaffirmed the power of hackathons as catalysts for experiential learning and technological advancement. It was not just a competition, but a movement—one that celebrated innovation, collaboration, and the enduring link between India’s ancient knowledge and its technological future.