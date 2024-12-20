Scholarships

Description: PROMYS India (Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists) 2025 is offered by PROMYS, an Indian residential mathematics summer program, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) to the students of classes 9 to 12.

Eligibility:Applicants must be at least 15 years old on May 11, 2025. They must be enrolled in classes 9 to 12 or preuniversity courses in a government-funded, government-aided, private, unaided, independent school, sixth-form college, home schools, or other types of secondary and higher secondary schools.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a full scholarship covering tuition fees and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply:15-01-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at rec-ognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply:15-01-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: ‘LIFE’S GOOD’ Scholarship Program 2024

Description: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleg-es/institutes across India.

Eligibility: Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their class 12th examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 100,000 for one year

Last Date to Apply:31-12-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 4: OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Description: OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme aims to pro-vide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female stu-dents belonging to Uttarakhand, Bihar and Haryana pursuing gradua-tion in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.

Eligibility: Female students from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eli-gible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 3.5 lakh from all sources. Aggregate marks secured by candidates in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination must be 80% or above (with the exception of children with single parents or orphans) and 65% in the previous class/semester/year (if applicable).

Prizes & Rewards: INR 30,000 (fixed amount)

Last Date to Apply : 31-12-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

