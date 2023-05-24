Sindhi personalities included in school syllabus

Prayagraj : For the first time, students in government-run upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh functioning under the UP Basic Education Council will study about deities, great personalities and freedom fighters of the Sindhi society.

The inclusion of these chapters will begin from this academic session (2023-24).

According to officials, the subject matter based on such deities and great men has been added in the textbooks of classes 6 and 8 that have been sent to more than 40,000 government-run upper primary schools in the 75 districts of the state.

Assistant deputy director of education and coordinator of Holistic Education at the State Institute of Education, Prayagraj, Deepti Mishra, said that to give maximum information about personalities, a QR code has been given in each lesson, which can be scanned from mobile phones.