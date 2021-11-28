Skills to change your career

The ongoing pandemic and the resultant lockdowns have accelerated digital transformation for every enterprise across industries.



As remote working and now hybrid working have become a part of our daily work routine, enterprises had to quickly adopt new-age digital technologies such as cloud, AI, data analytics and cybersecurity to equip their employees with effective hybrid workplaces.

Since digital technologies are essential ingredients for building successful hybrid workplaces, the demand for digital skill sets is evolving. New roles and responsibilities are cropping up in emerging technology to drive profitability and to optimise resources.

Here are some of the skill sets that would alter the way organisations function:

Hybrid cloud transformation and modernisation skills



Cloud computing has emerged as the biggest enabler for businesses during the time of pandemic.

It has supported operations remotely and is now equipping hybrid workplaces.

Industry leaders are predicting hybrid cloud to be the next biggest trend in cloud computing.

The global hybrid cloud market size is expected to reach USD 173.33 billion with a CAGR of 22.25% between 2019 and 2025.

As hybrid cloud architecture becomes the foundation of the platform economy, some of the in-demand skill sets are centred around cloud transformation roadmap, architecture-driven modernization, mainframe modernisation, cloud data modernisation, APIfication, and transforming monoliths to microservices.

Cloud-native development skills

As the corporate world moves away from monolithic architecture to micro services for faster and easy development and deployment of applications, demand for full-stack cloud practitioners and cloud integration architects skilled in Python, Ruby, Java, Node, etc are gaining momentum.

Micro services architecture packed in containers and workloads managed by kubernetes deployed on scalable cloud infrastructure not only enhances the efficiency of applications but also improves the overall customer experience.

Cloud security skills

While the cloud has many benefits, it is not suitable for every part of a business's IT infrastructure, applications, and workloads. For this reason, a hybrid work model is gaining popularity as it offers the collective benefits of on-premise, and public, and private clouds.