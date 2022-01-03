Students are more comfortable with self-learning via online

Hyderabad: As we step into the new year 2022, Brainly, the online learning platform where over 350 million students and parents go from questioning to understanding, conducted a survey to understand student's sentiments around the current learning environment after months of navigating the study-from-home landscape. Collecting 1,751 responses in total, the survey maps several interesting trends from 2021 and projections for 2022. The top three trends highlighted by the survey include:



1) A majority of students would prefer self-tutoring through online learning platforms

After almost two academic years spent learning from home, students and teachers have both seen significant merit in using online learning platforms. The survey found that over 71 per cent of the students are comfortable with self-tutoring through online learning platforms. This highlights the role of online learning platforms in promoting independent learning among students. The survey also revealed that more than half (56 per cent) of the students took private tuitions during the lockdown period. Personalised, one-on-one learning is, therefore, considered an effective learning method.

2) Students were expecting schools to reopen in 2021



On being asked if they were expecting physical schools to reopen in 2021, almost 85 per cent of students responded in the affirmative. While Indian students have adapted to the Covid-19-induced online learning model, most of them were waiting eagerly to meet their peers and teachers face to face. As the partial reopening of schools was greenlit in the latter half of 2021, a chunk of the students attended physical schools. As such, 64 per cent of the students claimed that their performance was affected by the reopening of schools while 68 per cent have seen a major difference in their teacher's teaching method between 2020 and 2021. A previous survey also found that 82 per cent of the students were excited to return to brick-and-mortar schools. As India looks at vaccinations for children over 15, 2022 may see more schools reopen their gates for students.

3) Indian students want the hybrid model of teaching to continue in 2022



Students have not just adapted to online platforms but also thrived within this medium. This reflects in the survey results as over 78 per cent of the students claimed they performed well in 2021. In a previous survey, the platform found that 77 per cent of students would continue to seek assistance from online learning platforms even after their schools reopened. This is further solidified as 71 per cent of the students would like to continue learning through the hybrid model in 2022. Speaking on the survey results, Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer at Brainly, said, "Students are eager to join their peers and teachers in physical schools, they have also developed a positive relationship with online learning methodologies. With students' academic performance displaying encouraging trends, the survey findings are aligned with Brinley's belief that hybrid learning, with the best of tech-led tools and personalised attention, will dominate the education landscape in 2022 and beyond."