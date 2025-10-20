Students celebrate Diwali with joy and unity

The students of The Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, marked the celebration of Diwali with great enthusiasm. The annual event brought together students from all grade levels who participated in a series of performances that reflected both cultural richness and creativity.

The celebration began with a traditional diya-lighting ceremony, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and the spreading of kindness, inclusivity, and hope. Students showcased their understanding of the festival’s significance through songs, dances, and short skits that highlighted Diwali’s core values of togetherness and gratitude. A highlight of the event was the Senior Kindergarten performance, where young students narrated and enacted the story of Diwali. Their joyful expressions and innocent enthusiasm brought smiles to everyone present and reminded the audience of the festival’s deeper meaning — the triumph of goodness and light.

Teachers and parents also joined the students in celebrating the occasion, appreciating the effort and teamwork that went into preparing the event. The festive decorations, colourful attire, and rhythmic beats of traditional music added to the joyous atmosphere.