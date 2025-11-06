Students shine in spectacular adaptation of ‘My Fair Lady’

Nasr School students performing arts as the Nasr Dramatic Society (NDS) staged its much-anticipated annual production — a grand adaptation of the timeless musical My Fair Lady.

Established in December 1980 under the visionary guidance of the late Begum Anees Khan, Founder Principal of Nasr School, the Nasr Dramatic Society has grown into one of the most respected and accomplished student theatre ensembles in the country. Recognized by prestigious institutions such as the National School of Drama, NDS continues to uphold the school’s long-standing tradition of nurturing creativity, confidence, and artistic excellence.

This year’s production dazzled audiences with its seamless blend of eloquent dialogue, refined stagecraft, and captivating music. Each scene was brought to life with spellbinding choreography, exquisite costumes, and heartfelt performances that captured the emotional essence of the story. The students’ artistry and professionalism were met with thunderous applause from a packed auditorium.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed praised the dedication and passion of the performers. “This production is a wonderful convergence of vision, discipline, and extraordinary talent. The Nasr Dramatic Society continues to uphold our school’s distinguished legacy of theatrical excellence with great pride,” he remarked.

The evening was graced by the presence of Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan, Chairman, Nasr Education Society; Begum Salwa Khan, Director; Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed, CEO and Principal, Nasr Boys School; and Mir Jamaluddin Hammad, Executive Director (Finance). Their words of appreciation for the students and production team added to the celebratory spirit of the occasion.

The performance concluded to a standing ovation, a fitting tribute to the immense effort, creativity, and dedication of the young performers. The annual play remains a proud cultural highlight of Nasr School — a reflection of its enduring commitment to holistic education and artistic brilliance.