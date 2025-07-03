Study abroad: Redefining education for students

Studying abroad has transformed from a niche aspiration to a mainstream ambition for millions of Indian students in recent decades. However, in 2025, Indian students’ dreams are facing the toughest test. As countries tighten immigration policies, introduce financial restrictions, and prioritize local labour markets, the once-straightforward path to a foreign degree is now a complex maze. Despite these headwinds, international education continues to thrive, but has not diminished.

Shifting policies, shrinking access?

Several study destinations have undergone drastic visa and policy changes over the last year, which have put students and institutions scrambling to adjust. Canada, which was the preferred destination for Indian students, was slated to introduce a study permit cap of 437,000 for 2025, while increasing the requirement for proof of financial means to CAD 20,635, an increase of over 100% from the usual upward adjustment witnessed in previous years. Furthermore, Canadian authorities have tightened the criteria of the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), with higher requirements of English language proficiency being imposed: CLB 7 for university graduates and CLB 5 for college graduates.

Whereas in the UK, the Graduate Route visa is still there, which allows international students to work for two years post-graduation (three for PhDs), the money-proof requirements were raised. Australia, well known for being a state with many privileges to students, has increased the financial requirement to AUD 29,710 and has made things hard with its English language assessments. The country is considering an enrollment cap for international students, but in parallel, it is granting extended work rights in priority sectors such as healthcare and engineering.

The US, with fewer structural changes, remains good at maintaining the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, through which STEM graduates get up to 36 months of work experience. However, increased scrutiny on visas and growing concerns on the possible H-1B routes continue to shadow the long-term outlook for some students.

A diversifying map of destinations

Amidst the tightening grip of traditional education hubs, emerging contenders are claiming their spots. Germany, Ireland, Finland, and New Zealand are gaining attention for their student centric visa policies, high-quality education systems and increasing opportunities for post-study work. There has particularly been a 26% spike in Indian student enrollment in Germany in the past academic year alone, courtesy of no tuition fees, public universities and strong STEM reputation.

The diversification of destinations is yet another example of something getting a little stranger: a change in the mindset of students. It is no longer just about a university’s rank or a country’s prestige has to be about long-term ROI, work rights, safety, and living costs.

The rising role of education loans

As financial barriers grow, the relevance of education loans has become more pronounced. According to a Shiksha study in 2024, 49% of Indian students relied on education loans to fund their international education. The average cost of studying in countries like the U.S., Canada, or Australia now ranges between INR 25 to 50 Lakh, depending on the course and institution.

In 2025, that number is projected to rise further as parent’s savings alone can no longer meet the steep financial requirements set by many countries.

Traditional banks still hold a strong position; however, NBFCs and FinTechs have managed to enter the market by way of offering tailor-made loans without collateral and with faster turnaround times. Such institutions are critical for students of Tier-II and Tier-III cities who may not have, at least, property to offer or a strong credit history, but do have academic skills. Apart from that, the financial advice is being actively sought by students before their initiation on their roads. Platforms that offer loan comparisons, EMI calculators, and amortization simulations have slowly but surely become a relevant aspect of the actual decision-making process.

Reinvention, not retreat

The narrative around international education in 2025 isn’t one of decline but of reinvention. Yes, there are more hoops to jump through, but those who do, arrive better informed and better financially planned. The value of an international education is still strong for individuals, communities and economies alike.

For Indian students, the key lies in strategic planning, early financial preparedness, and a willingness to explore new global frontiers. And for stakeholders, governments, lenders, and universities, it is imperative to keep the system equitable and aspirational.