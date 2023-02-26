TalentSprint announces 5th edition of WE programme 

Hyderabad: TalentSprint, has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme. This year the programme aims to identify, select, train, and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students across the country to become globally competitive software engineers. The programme offers 100 per cent fee scholarship and Rs. 100,000 rewarding cash scholarship to every selected student.

The key objective of WE is to enable enterprising and aspiring women engineering students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to prepare for high-growth tech careers. The program has a key focus on providing critical analytical skills, hands-on live projects, problem solving skills and dedicated mentorship by tech leaders which helps build skill sets essential for a successful tech career. Google has supported the programme since its inception in line with their commitment to engage, enable, and empower women across the technology spectrum through focused initiatives.

Through a stringent selection process, only the top 1% make it to the program. The first four cohorts received 70,000+ applications from over 500 universities and engineering colleges across the country. Of which, around 750 students were selected to join the programme. Almost 34% of the students were first-generation graduates and over 25% of them came from rural India.