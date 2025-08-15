The history and symbolism of India’s national flag

The Indian national flag, known as the Tiranga is one of the most powerful symbols of the country’s identity, unity, and pride. Its journey to becoming the flag we know today reflects the story of India’s struggle for freedom and the values the nation stands for.

The journey to the national flag

The idea of a national flag for India emerged during the independence movement as a unifying emblem for diverse communities. The first version, designed in 1906, featured green, yellow, and red stripes with symbols like the lotus and the sun. In later years, leaders like Pingali Venkayya worked on designs that could represent India’s people and aspirations in a simple, recognisable way.

The present design of the flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, just before India’s independence on August 15, 1947. It replaced the spinning wheel in earlier versions with the Ashoka Chakra, symbolising progress and righteousness, ensuring the flag represented the whole nation and not any single political party or ideology.